Police uncovered a dagga lab in the elite suburb of Constantia. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's Narcotic Enforcement Bureau and Crime Intelligence swooped on a clandestine dagga laboratory in the upmarket suburb of Constantia in Cape Town on Monday. In a police statement on Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the joint operating teams conducted a search and seizure operation after receiving a tip-off.

"During the search the team found Cannabis oils, dagga plant materials and seeds, as well as Cannabis extracting equipment and chemicals. Computers and the lab equipment as well as a total of R180 000, in cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime were also seized and are subject to further investigation," Nwalase said.

He said investigations were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

