Johannesburg - Police in Piketberg have arrested six suspected drug dealers after following up on information about drugs being couriered from Cape Town to Citrusdal. The South African Police Service received information that a Toyota Corolla with six male occupants was travelling from Cape Town to Vredendal and Citrusdal carrying drugs.

"Members reacted on the information and did visible patrols in the area. Upon seeing the vehicle members stopped and searched it," a police statement said.

"They found 510 mandrax tablets and 65 grams of tik in the vehicle."

The men, ranging in age from 21 to 46 years, appeared in the Piketberg magistrates court on Thursday.

African News Agency (ANA)