Eleven people sustained various injuries when a minibus taxi veered off the N2 inbound and rolled close to Pinelands in Cape Town. Picture: ER24

Cape Town - A two-year-old child was critically injured and at least 26 other people sustained various injuries in two separate minibus taxi crashes in Cape Town and Pretoria on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

About 15 to 20 people sustained serious injuries when a minibus taxi collided head-on with an SUV on the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, Pretoria, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene 10.17am and found that a man was still trapped in the taxi. Various emergency services were on the scene treating the patients at the time.

"Two children, believed to be a two-year-old and one-year-old, were among those who were injured in the collision. ER24 treated and transported the two-year-old child, who was in a critical condition, to a nearby hospital for further medical care."

The injured were transported to at least four different hospitals in the area by the different emergency services on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Siddall said.

In an earlier accident, eleven people sustained various injuries when a minibus taxi veered off the N2 inbound and rolled close to Pinelands in Cape Town.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 6.40am, where the passengers of the taxi had all managed to get out of the vehicle. ER24 treated and transported two patients with minor injuries and two patients with moderate injuries to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

One person did not want to be taken to hospital and six other people were treated and transported to hospital by other emergency services on the scene. The circumstances surrounding this accident were also not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency/ANA