Toddler did not fall into a manhole, says City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has come forward, stating the toddler who died at the weekend did not fall into a manhole. Police previously said the provincial Diving Unit and crime scene experts had been searching for the two-year-old girl’s body since 6am on Saturday, December 16.

“Reports suggested that the mother and child were on their way home in the early hours of the morning when the child fell into a manhole near the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington. The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body,” Swartbooi said. “We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation,” provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said. However, on Tuesday, mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, said the property where the two-year-old child lost her life belongs to the military and is not a manhole.