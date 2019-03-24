Malmesbury - A two-year-old child died and two other people were injured when a car and a bakkie collided on the N7 near Malmesbury, north of Cape Town on Saturday, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a car crash on the N7 just past Malmesbury, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and a bakkie were involved in a collision. "A two-year-old child was assessed on [the] scene by paramedics and found to have no signs of life and tragically declared deceased on the scene.

"The parents of the child, an adult female sustained moderate injuries and an adult male sustained minor injuries."

Once stabilised the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. The circumstances leading up to the collision would be investigated by police who were on the scene, Herbst said.

