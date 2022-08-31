Toothache delays sentencing of Atlantis killer

Cape Town - Residents of Atlantis are enraged after a man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend could not be sentenced due to a toothache. Owen Steenberg appeared in the Atlantis regional court for his expected sentencing for the murder of 21-year-old Charné Viljoen.

Viljoen was stabbed to death on May 3 last year outside a shopping complex in Saxon Sea, in Atlantis. Steenberg is also alleged to have stabbed one of Viljoen’s male friends on April 30. Viljoen and Steenberg had a three-year-old son together. Owen Steenberg asked the court for a postponement due to a toothache. File Picture The young mother is alleged to have filed charges against her ex-boyfriend days before her death.

Steenberg was charged with murder, attempted murder and intimidation. Last year, he abandoned his bail application. This was welcomed by community members who had handed over a petition to the court with over 20 000 signatures opposing his release.

Residents are frustrated after another delay in the case. File Picture Residents took to the court in a peaceful protest calling for the court to hand down a hefty sentence after several delays in the case. However during his appearance Steenberg complained about a terrible toothache and asked for a postponement in the matter. The presiding magistrate was not pleased with another delay, but nevertheless granted the remand.

Janine Passenz from the Survivors Haven Foundation, a local organisation that advocates against gender-based violence, told IOLthat the community was disappointed about yet another delay. “We thought that after today it will be finished. The case could not proceed because of a toothache but he killed a vulnerable innocent beautiful young lady with a knife now he can't stand a toothache,” Passenz said. “We want the court to proceed with sentencing and still trust for the maximum sentence. The family and community are frustrated with the case being postponed once again. No amount of years will ever do justice for the life of Charné.”

Passenz has been in close contact with Viljoen’s family, who she said were angry and frustrated. She said Vijoen’s mother had continuously been taking time off work to attend her daughter’s murder case. “She is taking leave from work for all the court cases. They were really hoping that this was final,” Passenz told IOL.