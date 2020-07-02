Top SACP official, daughter die after attack on Mfuleni home

Cape Town – SACP Western Cape district secretary Siyabulela Siswana, his wife and daughter had to be rushed to hospital last night after being gunned down.

Siswana and his 6-year-old daughter died in hospital while his wife is still fighting for her life after two unknown assailants, whose faces were concealed, burst into their Mfuleni home. One of the suspects then opened fire, police said.

The SACP in the Western Cape has called on police to act swiftly to arrest the "cowardly" perpetrators.

SACP Western Cape spokesperson Benson Ngqentsu said: "Comrade Siswana can be described as a hard-working, committed, selfless leader. He was a committed community developer and an embodiment of this ANC-headed alliance. May his soul rest in peace.

"“The SACP in the Western Cape call on our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till the perpetrators are apprehended.”