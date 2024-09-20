Top stories this week: Diddy arrested, Snowtember hits SA, and Malema mocks Pravin Gordhan’s funeral

This week’s news highlights a range of stories from Diddy’s arrest, updates of the Babel restaurant saga and weather warnings that is expected to affect South Africans. Tsholo Mabule, a Standard Bank employee, was dismissed after a 2017 incident involving a widow, Senna, who was trying to open a late estate account. Picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Newspapers Standard Bank employee fights dismissal after refusing to assist 73-year-old widow without appointment

– Tsholo Mabule, a Standard Bank employee, was dismissed after a 2017 incident involving a widow, Senna, who was trying to open a late estate account. – Mabule initially refused to assist Senna due to a missing document, then later because she did not have an appointment, leading to Senna's complaint. – Mabule contested her dismissal at the CCMA, which ruled in her favour, awarding her R120,000 compensation.

– Standard Bank argued that the CCMA ruling was flawed since Senna, the main witness, was unable to testify due to health issues. – The Labour Court set aside the CCMA's ruling and ordered a new hearing with a different commissioner, as Senna’s testimony was missing from the initial case. Read more here.

File picture Here’s which banking app the R107 million Powerball jackpot winner bought their ticket from – The National Lottery Ithuba has announced that the winner of the R107 million Powerball jackpot from the September 13 draw has yet to claim their prize. – The winning ticket, purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager, was manually selected.

– Ithuba is urging the winner to come forward, as winnings above R249,000 must be claimed in person at an Ithuba office. – The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, emphasized the importance of the winner checking their ticket and responding to any notifications from their bank. – All lottery winnings in South Africa are tax-free and will be paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

Read more here. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers SA Weather Service warns of disruptive snowfall and freezing conditions in several provinces – Cold and rainy weather has unexpectedly hit many parts of South Africa, shortly after the start of spring.

– Gauteng is experiencing a significant cold snap, and residents have been cautioned about safely using heating devices to avoid fire hazards. – Eastern Cape motorists, especially on the N2 highway in Gqeberha, have been warned to be cautious due to rough seas and rising tides. – The SA Weather Service forecaster, Wayne Venter, explained that cold snaps in September and October are common and that snowfall is expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and Eastern Cape.

– The weather is expected to improve by Sunday, with temperatures recovering and sunshine returning by Monday. Read more here. The EFF visit Babel restaurant in Menlyn following compliance complaints.Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers At least three people arrested as authorities raid Babel restaurant in Menyln

– Three people, including the owner, were arrested at Babel restaurant in Menlyn after allegations of unfair labour practices were raised by a former employee. – A sting operation was conducted by the police, Home Affairs, and the Department of Labour after a woman, Mihlali, shared her workplace grievances on TikTok, including being hired without a contract and paying for her own equipment and uniform. – The woman also alleged that workers received no basic salary, only tips, and were charged a non-refundable breakage fee of R200 per day.

– Undocumented workers were found during the raid, and they, along with the restaurant owner, were arrested for violating immigration and labour laws. – The Department of Labour and Home Affairs have expressed concerns about exploitation in the hospitality industry and promised to take further action. Read more here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa comforts the daughter of late former minister Pravin Gordhan Anisha Gordhan. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo /Independent Newspapers Malema mocks Pravin Gordhan’s funeral, calls it a ‘ceremony of cats’ – Julius Malema criticised Pravin Gordhan's funeral, implying it lacked the grandeur of a true hero’s ceremony, contrasting it with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's well-attended service. – Malema and the EFF denounced Gordhan's legacy, accusing him of contributing to the collapse of state-owned enterprises and betraying the South African people.

– ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, paid tribute to Gordhan, highlighting his principled stand against state capture and his dedication to economic growth, job creation, and reducing inequality. – Gordhan supported the Government of National Unity (GNU), seeing it as a temporary phase to stabilise the economy and help the ANC regain majority support in future elections. – Former colleagues like Yunus Carrim and Mike Sutcliffe praised Gordhan's strategic thinking and his belief in the ANC's renewal through the GNU, despite acknowledging the party’s challenges after losing its majority.

Read more here. South Africa's Springboks centre Jean de Villiers (R) is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas prop Rodrigo Roncero during the Rugby Championship second round match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza. Picture: Juan Mabromata/ AFP The day the Springboks’ Jean de Villiers got yellow-carded for saving the life of an Argentina player – Estadio Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires, known as "The Fort," is one of the most intimidating stadiums in the world, with a reputation for rowdy fans and crowd trouble, including an incident in 2023 where fans held players at gunpoint after a defeat.

– The stadium has a fence and a moat to prevent fans from invading the field, due to the extreme passion of the "Ultras" (hooligans) who support Velez Sarsfield. – In 2005, the Springboks played a Rugby Championship match against Argentina's Los Pumas at the stadium in sweltering conditions. Despite the heat, the Argentine crowd was lively, singing and dancing to intimidate the opposition. – During the match, Springboks centre Jean de Villiers pushed Los Pumas wing Lucas Borges into the advertising boards, nearly causing Borges to fall into the deep moat. De Villiers managed to grab Borges’ leg, preventing a potentially catastrophic accident.

– De Villiers was yellow-carded for the incident and later joked about it on the "Boks Office" podcast, saying he wasn’t aware of the moat and was lucky to save Borges from serious injury. The Springboks won the match 34-23. Read more here.

Picture: Image Press Agency / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP Embattled rap mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan as legal woes pile – Federal agents arrested Sean "Diddy" Combs in Manhattan on Monday, linked to a sealed indictment, with more details to follow upon its unsealing. – Combs had voluntarily relocated to New York, expecting the charges, which his lawyer criticised as an unjust prosecution.

– Combs faces several civil lawsuits accusing him of violent sexual misconduct, assault, and drugging women, all of which he denies. – A 2023 lawsuit by singer Cassie accusing Combs of over a decade of abuse was settled out of court, but triggered more allegations. – Despite his successful music and business ventures, Combs' career has long been shadowed by accusations of violence and misconduct dating back to the 1990s.

Read more here. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. Ngizwe Mchunu slammed for ‘cultural disruption’ at Nando’s – Former Ukhozi FM host Ngizwe Mchunu is under fire after leading a traditional Zulu dance inside a Nando’s restaurant, which was widely shared on social media.

– The performance has led to a heated debate, with critics questioning if such cultural expressions are appropriate in public spaces like restaurants, while others support it as a celebration of culture. – Many social media users expressed frustration, with some warning that Mchunu’s actions could lead to him being banned from public venues. – This incident follows Mchunu's earlier controversial behaviour, where he disrupted a FlySafair flight by breaking into song, leading to the airline considering a ban.

– While some view Mchunu’s actions as attention-seeking and disruptive, others praise the display of cultural talent, arguing it brings traditional dance to a broader audience. Read more here. Ocean Basket denies it owes staff R800,000 in unpaid wages, calls for meeting with Department of Labour

– Babel, a restaurant in Menlyn, faces scrutiny following allegations by former waitress Mihlali Nobavu about worker exploitation and unpaid wages, leading to a police operation and arrests. – Nearby Ocean Basket was implicated when three individuals arrested were linked to Babel, raising concerns over unpaid wages amounting to R813,000 owed to its staff, according to the Department of Labour. – Ocean Basket's CEO, Grace Harding, stated that the restaurant complies with wage laws, asserting that no money is owed to staff and claiming that employees are paid a combination of wages and commissions.

– The Labour Department alleged that Ocean Basket, like Babel, relied on tips and commissions for waiter remuneration, contradicting Harding's claims of compliance with minimum wage standards. – Harding requested a meeting with the Department of Labour to address the allegations, expressing concern over the impact of the claims on Ocean Basket’s reputation and seeking to clarify the discrepancies in reported wage data. Read more here.