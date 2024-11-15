Top stories this week: Fake and expired Lucky Star food causes uproar, Elon Musk to join White House, Kelly Khumalo becomes healer, and more

NEWS Police in Gauteng have arrested seven undocumented migrants at a factory where the workers were packaging and altering dates on expired Lucky Star canned fish. Picture: SAPS Woolworths food? Fake and expired Lucky Star canned fish re-labelled at factory in Gauteng

– Seven undocumented migrants, aged 18 to 29, were arrested in Gauteng for repackaging and altering dates on expired Lucky Star canned fish in a factory. – The joint operation by Crime Intelligence and SAPS Kliprivier uncovered expired fish cans with altered dates, intended to be repackaged as "Woolworths Food." – Police filed charges for violations of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, possession of suspected stolen property, and the Immigration Act.

– The factory owner responsible for the counterfeit operation remains at large, and police are continuing their search. – Recent incidents of unsafe, fake, and expired food sold in South African townships have raised public health concerns, especially after several children suffered from food-borne illnesses. Read more.

Elon Musk will co-lead a new White House department called the Department of Government Efficiency Picture: Nicholas Kamm and Brendan Smialowski / AFP Elon Musk heads to the White House – Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will co-lead a new White House department called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). – Musk’s role is reportedly a reward for his endorsement of Donald Trump during the campaign.

– DOGE's main goals include reducing government bureaucracy, cutting regulations, eliminating wasteful spending, and restructuring federal agencies. – The department will advise the White House and Office of Management & Budget to implement large-scale reforms and promote a more entrepreneurial government approach. – Trump aims for the department’s work to conclude by July 4, 2026, marking America’s 250th anniversary with a streamlined, efficient government.

Read more. MK Party national organizer Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Siphiwe Emacous Moyo/Emacous Photography/MKP ‘These are adults with rich political history’: Floyd Shivambu insists he did not lure Dali Mpofu, Busisiwe Mkhwebane to MK Party – Floyd Shivambu has been appointed as the new secretary general of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, taking over from Dr. Sifiso Maseko.

– Shivambu stated he did not influence recent resignations from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), despite several key figures joining MK after him. – He highlighted that figures like Dali Mpofu, Mzwanele Manyi, and Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane joined the MK party independently, motivated by their political beliefs and experience. – Jacob Zuma, MK’s president, reportedly selected Shivambu for this influential role as the party establishes itself in South African politics.

– The uMkhonto we Sizwe party, launched by Zuma in December 2023, had been in planning stages for over a year, initially kept confidential between Mpofu and Zuma. Read more. Picture: David Ritchie/Independent Newspapers Bishops Diocesan College chairperson, Crispin Sonn, resigns with immediate effect

– Crispin Sonn, Chairperson of Bishops Diocesan College Council, resigned immediately after serving for over two years. – His resignation follows controversy over a now-deleted pro-Palestine Facebook post, which led to backlash from the Bishops community and an apology from Sonn. – In his apology, Sonn expressed regret for the misunderstanding caused by his post, clarifying that it was meant to condemn dehumanisation in general.

– The school praised Sonn’s leadership, highlighting achievements such as the Ubuntu Learning Centre, new Rowing Centre, and other significant milestones during his tenure. – Dr. Chris Haw, an experienced council member, will act as interim Chairperson while new council members are appointed. Read more.

Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Discovery wants man to pay back R16 million he got after claiming he was unable to work due to depression – Discovery Life seeks R16 million recovery after it alleges fraud after paying Sunil Pranpath for disability claims related to depression and chronic pain. – Surveillance in 2019 revealed Pranpath was actively working as an accountant while claiming to be unable to work.

– Pranpath declined to submit key documents (e.g., tax records and bank statements), citing cost and irrelevance. – Judge Anna Annandale ordered Pranpath to supply the requested financial documents within 10 days to assist Discovery's investigation. – Discovery aims to recover the payout and highlights the importance of thorough reviews in disability claims.

Read more. Picture: Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP SPORT Manchester United: Why was there no place for Ruud van Nistelrooy in Ruben Amorim’s team?

– Ruben Amorim was appointed as Manchester United coach. His arrival ends Ruud van Nistelrooy's tenure as interim coach despite an unbeaten run. – Concerns arose over whether he would fit into the new regime due to his ties to the previous management under Erik ten Hag. – Gary Lineker’s perspective speculated that Amorim might not retain Van Nistelrooy due to his strong personality and association with the former regime.

– Van Nistelrooy’s focus during interim tenure: He emphasized stabilizing the team and rebuilding player confidence after a challenging period. – Manchester United confirmed Van Nistelrooy’s exit on Monday to avoid potential conflicts as Amorim begins his role. Read more.

ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Khumalo is celebrating many milestones: 20 years in the industry, turning 40, and graduating as inyanga for the first time. Picture: Instagram Kelly Khumalo embarks on a new journey as a certified healer – On her 40th birthday, Kelly Khumalo announced her graduation as a certified inyanga (traditional healer), marking the culmination of a 15-year spiritual journey.

– Khumalo described her gift as universal, transcending cultural boundaries, and shared that her training involved multiple elements, including water, nature, prayer, and ancestral roots. – She noted that her spiritual path took longer due to its global nature and diverse training methods across different environments. – As she approaches 20 years in the music industry in 2025, Khumalo revealed plans for a significant project to commemorate the milestone.

– This year, Khumalo has kept a lower profile amidst the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, where her name has been frequently mentioned. Read more LIFESTYLE

Picture: Supplied Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe 2024 due to health concerns – Mia Le Roux, reigning Miss South Africa 2024, has withdrawn from the 2024 Miss Universe pageant due to health concerns. – Le Roux described the decision as "incredibly challenging" and expressed gratitude for the support of South Africans, emphasizing her focus on recovery.

– The Miss Universe Organisation reiterated its commitment to her health and well-being, praising her courage during this time. – Bonang Matheba posted on social media: "Get well soon @mialerouxx. ❤️" and fans expressed their heartbreak, with many noting that South Africa had a strong chance of winning this year. – The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is being held in Mexico, with the final set for Sunday, November 16, at the Arena CDMX. The pageant will be broadcast live on S3 at 4am, with a repeat at 8pm.

Read more. BUSINESS Alderman James Vos speaking at the Africa Tech Festival 2024 at the CTICC. Photo: CoCT Africa Tech Festival: Broadband development across Africa is a priority

– The Africa Broadband Forum 2024 was held in Cape Town, marking the start of the Africa Tech Festival with a focus on expanding broadband and fibre connectivity. – The forum's theme, "F5.5G accelerating all-optical connectivity in Africa," highlighted the importance of fibre infrastructure and digital innovation. – Huawei announced its collaboration with the fibre sector to build an intelligent, all-optical access network, aiming to boost Africa’s digital economy.