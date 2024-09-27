Top stories this week: Najwa Petersen parole suspended, kidnapped Alize van der Merwe released and SA braces for more cold weather

This week saw several breaking news stories, from the suspension of Najwa Petersen’s parole to the release of kidnapped women in the Eastern Cape. These are your top stories this week. Najwa Petersen parole was suspended this week. Picture Henk Kruger/Independent Newspapers Killer Najwa Petersen’s parole suspended as Taliep Petersen’s family intervenes

– Najwa Petersen's parole has been suspended following a decision by the Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald. The case will now be reviewed by the Parole Review Board. – Petersen, 63, was convicted for the 2006 murder of her husband, musician Taliep Petersen, and was sentenced in 2009 to 28 years in prison. – The Pollsmoor Correctional Supervision and Parole Board had initially granted her parole with a release date of November 27, 2024, but the Minister referred the case to the Parole Review Board after representations from Taliep’s family.

– The Department of Correctional Services stated that Taliep’s family was involved in the parole hearing process, and Petersen had participated in various rehabilitation programs. – Minister Groenewald cited discrepancies in another case as a reason for the review, emphasising the need for Parole Boards to thoroughly consider all reports to maintain public trust in the parole process. Read more here.

American student Brook Cecilia Cheuvront, 20, went hiking on Saturday in Cape Town and her body was found on Sunday. Picture: Facebook Brook Cheuvront: SANParks reveals details on how missing American hiker's lifeless body was found on Table Mountain – The body of 20-year-old American student Brook Cecilia Cheuvront, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was found dead after she went missing during a hike on Devil's Peak at Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town. – After Cheuvront was reported missing on Saturday, search operations were conducted by SANParks rangers, Wilderness Search and Rescue members, and other agencies. Her body was discovered on Sunday after an extensive search involving foot patrols and aerial support.

– The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation. SANParks has stated that further details will be provided as they become available. – SANParks expressed their condolences to Cheuvront's family, and Western Cape police confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death. Read more here.

Snow fell in Boston, in KwaZulu-Natal last weekend. Hundreds of motorists were stranded when rain and snowfall caused major disruptions in the province. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL BIG FREEZE! More snow and rain expected as cold front blows through South Africa – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has announced that a cold front, accompanied by an upper trough, will hit the Western Cape on Saturday afternoon, bringing rain and showers to the southwestern parts and the western and central interior regions. – Light snow is predicted over the Drakensberg, starting in the Western Cape on Sunday morning and spreading to the Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) by Monday and Tuesday.

– The cold front will introduce significantly cooler temperatures, initially in the Western Cape on Sunday and then moving to the Eastern Cape and KZN by Monday. Further cooling is expected in these regions due to a high-pressure system. – Strong to gale-force winds and ocean swells between four to six meters high are anticipated along the south coast from Sunday into Monday, affecting areas from Saldanha Bay to Port Shepstone. – Cold to very cold conditions are expected in southwestern South Africa, with rainfall not exceeding 25mm. Significant marine swells are predicted between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday, extending to East London by Monday. The weather is not expected to significantly impact the N3 highway.

Read more here. Kidnap victim Alize van der Merwe has been released, along with another women who was snatched days earlier. Picture: Supplied Kidnapped Alize van der Merwe and another woman have been released – Two women, including Alize van der Merwe, were rescued by the Hawks in the Eastern Cape after being kidnapped. Van der Merwe was abducted on September 20 while travelling on the N2 from East London to Port St. Johns.

– The victims were released by their captors on September 26, 2024, near Sulenkama police station, due to police pressure. They were later taken to a hospital for medical attention, as they were reported to be traumatised. – Van der Merwe's last contact with her family was around 11:30 am on the day of her abduction. Her family received a ransom call that afternoon. The second victim, a 34-year-old believed to be a Chinese national, was kidnapped between Elliot and Barkley East on September 17. – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is continuing the investigation into the kidnappings and the circumstances surrounding them.

Read more here. KZN police are searching for Linda Hlengwa who also goes by the name ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’. Picture: SAPS Durban construction bosses fight back. Four alleged construction mafia extortionist shot in gun battle – Four suspected extortionists were injured in a gun battle with security guards at a construction site in Sydenham, Durban, and are now under police guard in the hospital.

– The suspects demanded money from the construction company owner, leading to an altercation with security, which resulted in a shoot-out. – The four suspects were arrested for extortion and attempted murder. Four licensed firearms and two vehicles were seized. – Police are also searching for Linda Hlengwa, alias "Mjinja" or "Putin," wanted for multiple extortion cases and illegal possession of firearms.

– Authorities have issued a warrant for Hlengwa's arrest and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police. Read more here. Springboks player Manie Libbok during a media conference held at Southern Sun. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi / Independent Newspapers The Springboks’ contingency plan off the tee to free up Manie Libbok against Argentina

– Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has backed flyhalf Manie Libbok despite his recent struggles with goal-kicking, following a missed match-winning penalty against Argentina. – Libbok has faced online trolling, but Erasmus stated that both Libbok and the team have taken the criticism in stride and used humour to cope. – While Libbok will start in the upcoming match against Argentina, there are contingency plans involving Cheslin Kolbe and Jaden Hendrikse to handle goal-kicking if needed.

– Libbok’s Role Beyond Kicking: Erasmus emphasised that Libbok’s selection is due to his overall playing skills, which are seen as crucial to countering Argentina's style of play. – The team has backup plans, including bringing Handre Pollard off the bench if necessary, ensuring that they are prepared for any issues with goal-kicking during the match. Read more here.

Following his mesmerising performance on day one of the DStv Delicious Festival, Busta Rhymes went on to live his best life in Sandton. Picture: Instagram / dstvdeliciousfestival Busta Rhymes goes clubbing at Joburg’s famous clubs, offers $5,000 dollars to recover iPhone – American rapper Busta Rhymes recently performed at the DStv Delicious Festival and enjoyed the nightlife in Sandton, visiting clubs like Monarch and LIV Sandton. – During his time at LIV, an iPhone was reported stolen, prompting Busta Rhymes to make a public plea for its return, offering a $5,000 reward.

– A video of Busta Rhymes addressing the crowd at the club went viral, where he expressed his discontent over the theft while urging people to act honourably. – In addition to the incident, Busta Rhymes was also seen enjoying South African amapiano music at another nightclub. – This trip marked Busta Rhymes' first return to South Africa in a decade, and he shared his enthusiasm on social media, promising an unforgettable performance at the festival.

Read more here. Sydney Seethal, the younger sister of Tyla, is carving out her own identity as an influencer Beyond sisterhood: Meet Sydney Seethal, more than just Tyla’s sister – Sydney Seethal, the younger sister of Tyla, is carving out her own identity as an influencer during her first international trip, sharing her experiences through vlogs and TikTok content.

– At 20 years old, she engages her audience with relatable content, including her "dirty makeup bag" in a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) vlog and humorous anecdotes about her beauty routine. – Seethal started her digital journey on TikTok in 2019, quickly gaining popularity with lip-syncing videos, and now boasts 1.1 million followers. – She co-creates content with her sister Tyla on their channel "Sydney and Tyla," which features a variety of engaging videos, including a Q&A Mukbang.

– Sydney shares candid moments, such as faking an injury to avoid helping with hair braiding, and her maintenance routine, all while maintaining a lighthearted and approachable persona. Read more here. SABC household levy: Top bosses want Sars to get South Africans to pay up

– The SABC is advocating for a compulsory household levy as part of a new funding model, moving away from the current failing TV licence system. – SABC's Philly Moilwa has requested the South African Revenue Service and MultiChoice to assist in enforcing revenue collection to improve compliance, as only 13% of households currently pay TV licences. – These comments were made during a parliamentary public hearing aimed at discussing the SABC Bill, which will introduce a revised TV licence and funding framework.

– SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli stated that the broadcaster requires immediate government grants and an additional R2.5 billion over two years to ensure operational viability. – Moilwa suggested that the SABC could benefit from government grants similar to European public broadcasters, emphasising the need for a robust funding model to support creative industries and content investment. Read more here.