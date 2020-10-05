Top Western Cape traffic official facing sexual harassment allegations

Cape Town – A top Western Cape traffic official is facing allegations of sexual harassment. A colleague has laid a complaint against her superior officer, citing several incidents that allegedly took place between 2019 and 2020 in his office, Cape Talk reported. It’s alleged that the official had chastised a female colleague for dancing like a stripper at a work function, after having been one of five people nominated to dance in front of everyone. In another incident, the official is alleged to have told the woman she looks "lekker (inviting) from behind". At a subsequent meeting, she was allegedly accused of lying and was threatened with a defamation lawsuit. She collapsed with an anxiety attack afterwards.

According to Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, the investigation will not be an internal matter and an independent party will determine whether or not the alleged perpetrator should be suspended pending the outcome of a probe.

’’Any allegations of sexual assault or unwanted advances must be taken very seriously by all spheres of government,’’ said Madikizela.

’’At the same time, we wouldn't want to come to a conclusion based on the allegations, but I certainly take these very seriously.'’

A spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) said: "As with all allegations of this nature, the DTPW gives its full support to the investigation which will follow the established processes linked to matters of this nature.

““The complainant has access to additional support via our employee assistance programme. The investigating structure will manage the process from this point forward."

IOL