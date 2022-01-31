Toxic waste dumped on West Coast to avert a full-scale disaster and damaged vessel docks in Saldanha Bay

Cape Town - Bulk cargo vessel NS Qingdao, which dumped 1 300 tons of unstable chemical cargo off the West Coast to avert a full-scale disaster, has now docked into the port of Saldanha Bay. Earlier in January, the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE), and the South African Maritime Safety Authorities (Samsa) authorised bulk cargo vessel NS Qingdao to dump unstable chemical cargo 250km from South Africa’s West Coast

The situation aboard the NS Qingdao was declared a severe maritime emergency as fears rose of the vessel breaking down if its onboard fire persisted. In this instance, the vessel had the potential to pollute the coastline with both its cargo and fuel. “Nobody wants to hear that the ocean is being used as a dumping site, but in this case, all the relevant authorities are working together to minimise the risks to prevent a potential environmental disaster if left unchecked,” Western Cape’s Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said on Monday. However, the fire was brought under control after 1 300 tons of cargo were dumped into the ocean.

Over the weekend, after an offshore vessel inspection was conducted and a review of reports from the onboard chemical and fire specialists, the vessel was deemed safe enough to dock in Saldanha Bay’s port by Samsa, DFFE and Transnet National Port Authority Meanwhile, the operation to remove the vessel’s unstable chemical cargo continued once docked as 12 skips of five tons each was taken to Vissershoek high hazardous waste management site on Monday. In addition, another 12 were scheduled for Tuesday.

Bredell said the provincial environmental affairs department has been a part of the joint operations committee since the NS Qingdao cargo became unstable in December, and will continue to provide support and oversight. “We want to be sure that all safety protocols are being adhered to, and that the salvage operation is done in a safe and responsible manner,” Bredell said. An investigation into the cause of the cargo becoming unstable is ongoing.