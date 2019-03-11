The Karoo National Park outside Beaufort West. Rangers and specialised trackers from the park, outside Beaufort West in the Western Cape, are still searching for the escaped Karoo lion. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Great Karoo - Trackers are still on the hunt for the lion which escaped from the Karoo National Park in the Western Cape last month, South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Monday. "The last confirmed spoor of the missing Karoo lion was followed by rangers and trackers yesterday to about 42km north east of the town of Sutherland in the Northern Cape. This is also from where they continued their search this morning," SANParks said.

According to SANParks, there were reports on Sunday of four sheep and two goats killed on a farm in the vicinity.

A team from Bidvest Protea Coin which joined the search on Friday has put their infrared technology to work at night in an attempt to get closer to the lion. However, they have had no luck over the past three nights.

"The Bidvest team consisted of a tracker who joined the team on the ground and also had an aerial component - one of only two helicopter in the country fitted with forward-looking infrared (FLIR), or thermal imaging infrared cameras, which allows the operator to pick up heat signatures on the ground over a radius of 10 kilometres when flying at night," SANParks said.

African News Agency (ANA)