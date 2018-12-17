Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on professional soccer players to behave as they travel in their fast cars this festive season. ''The RTMC calls on professional soccer players to set a good example this festive season by avoiding involvement in road traffic crashes and arrests. Every year around this period, professional soccer players make headlines for the wrong reasons,'' the road traffic agency said in a statement on Monday.

Many football players have landed in police holding cells for alleged speeding or driving while drunk. Several of them have appeared in courts as a result of speeding.

The latest arrest was that of Mamelodi Sundowns player Tebogo Langerman on charges of reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit in July this year. The 32-year-old was caught along the N1 highway in Midrand clocking 180km/ per hour in a 120km zone. He was granted R1000 bail by the Midrand Magistrate's Court.

At least 2 000 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving so far, with many more caught driving without licenses and not wearing seatbelts, said the RTMC.

''Motorists are reminded to take responsibility on the roads and drive with caution. Law enforcement officers will remain on high alert and prepared for the Christmas Day rush expected to start on 21 December 2018.''

African News Agency/ANA