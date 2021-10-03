Traffic cop answers all your burning traffic-related questions on TikTok

Cape Town – Popular video sharing app TikTok might have a bad rap due to ridiculous challenges, but it does have its moments. While the challenges are usually cringeworthy, you can find useful content on there. Yes, really.

Stephan Esterhuizen has been a traffic cop for 23 years and is sharing advice and answers on your burning traffic-related questions on none other than TikTok under the handle @v25victor25. He told Cape Talk that his following “snowballed” after he answered one question from a friend's video. From there, TikTok users continuously asked him questions about traffic issues, making him popular on the platform. Esterhuizen currently has 53.4K followers and 431.6K likes. According to TikTok bio, he is based in Pietersburg, Polokwane, and he can be contacted on [email protected]