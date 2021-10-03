Traffic cop answers all your burning traffic-related questions on TikTok
Cape Town – Popular video sharing app TikTok might have a bad rap due to ridiculous challenges, but it does have its moments.
While the challenges are usually cringeworthy, you can find useful content on there. Yes, really.
Stephan Esterhuizen has been a traffic cop for 23 years and is sharing advice and answers on your burning traffic-related questions on none other than TikTok under the handle @v25victor25.
He told Cape Talk that his following “snowballed” after he answered one question from a friend's video. From there, TikTok users continuously asked him questions about traffic issues, making him popular on the platform.
Esterhuizen currently has 53.4K followers and 431.6K likes. According to TikTok bio, he is based in Pietersburg, Polokwane, and he can be contacted on [email protected]
In one series of recent videos, he spoke about everyone’s favourite: the different type of traffic circles.
One TikTok user also asked what happens when there is a hit-and-run incident with video evidence.
“With a hit-and-run, a docket must be opened. Then the video evidence must be handed over to police.” He said the matter will then be taken to court.
In some videos, he speaks about his experiences as a traffic officer. In one video, he was asked if anyone has tried to harm him when he gave them a fine.
“Unfortunately yes. It happens to a lot of traffic officers, especially where big groups are involved.” He added that luckily the traffic officers in Polokwane work together and all traffic officers on duty will respond if a traffic officer is in need of urgent assistance.
He also urged followers to report a traffic officer if he/she demands a bribe in exchange for passing a driving test.
“What I will tell you is, report them and get their name. You tell them straight ’If you fail me, I will report you.’ You can report them on Alive Arrive website, RTMC website, RTI website and the Department of Transport website.”
