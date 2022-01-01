Tragedy strikes as six killed in minibus crash on New Year’s Day

It was a sad start of the year for the loved ones of six people who were killed after the minibus they were travelling in crashed into a concrete barrier. The accident occurred on the N1 highway near Laingsburg in the Western Cape on New Year's Day.

According to a News24 report, the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) Simon Zwane said the crash happened on Saturday at around 4.45am. "One Toyota Quantum minibus, with 15 occupants, was involved in a crash with a fixed object, which resulted in six fatalities and nine injured persons," Zwane said. It is believed that the minibus was travelling in the direction of Cape Town.

Zwane said the driver alleged that he could not remember what had happened. Arrive Alive has shared road safety tips and advised to make sure that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before departure. Carefully examine all lights and indicators, windscreens, windscreen wipers, brakes, steering, shock absorbers, exhaust system and tyres for faults.

Do not overload. Try to avoid driving after dark if possible. Have a good rest before you embark on your journey

Take safety breaks every two hours or 200km. Rest, have an energy drink and continue once well-rested. Try to recognise potentially dangerous drivers on the road, and pedestrians alongside, and keep well clear of them. Be visible - drive with your lights on

Maintain at least a 2-second following distance - this distance should be increased at night, in foggy or rainy conditions and when the road is wet. Emergency numbers Police 10111

Fire10177 Ambulance10177 Arrive Alive Call Centre 0861 400 800

Emer-G-Med 0861 007 911 Accident & Breakdown Towing 0860 911 326 Netcare 911082 911