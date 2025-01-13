Tragic gang violence claims the life of a pensioner in Atlantis

Residents in Atlantis are still reeling in shock after a bloody start to their Sunday when a double murder took place in broad daylight. Gang violence in the area has flared up again with continuous shootings in the area, this time resulting in the murder of a pensioner who was struck in the head by a stray bullet in Grosvenor Street in Saxon Sea.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the incident took place at 9.25am. The victims are aged 62 and 22. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. According to reports, several gunshots were heard in the streets, and the deceased was running in the road where he fell. He was shot in his upper body and died on the scene due to injuries sustained,” Van Wyk said.

“Another innocent bystander who was standing at her gate in her garden was fatally struck in the head by a stray bullet. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.” No arrests have been made. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Motive is believed to be gang-related. We appeal to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Van Wyk said.

Speaking to IOL, Ward Councillor Allister Lightburn said he was devastated by these attacks which are becoming frequent in Atlantis. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. It’s utterly shocking and I am disgusted because it seems as if the scourge of gang violence in Atlantis is not stopping at all. I want to reiterate that the shooting of an innocent pensioner is uncalled for,” Lightburn said. “It is cowardice and is condemned in the strongest terms. We are in a society where it looks like our people are trigger-happy and it's uncalled for. I hope the perpetrators are brought to book.”

He said he also escalated the reports of gang violence in the area to MEC Anroux Marais. "I have escalated the matter to the MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety as well as our constituency member of Parliament, who will also try to advocate for more reinforcements from the police's Anti-Gang Unit (AGU)," Lightburn said.