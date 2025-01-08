Tragic shooting: City of Cape Town's response to five-year-old boy shot in Manenberg

The City of Cape Town said it would give its full support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) after a toddler was shot in Manenberg on the Cape Flats on Monday. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis condemned the shooting of the five-year-old boy.

“Our hearts go out to the affected family, and we pray for the full recovery of the five-year-old boy as well as the two women injured in the crossfire," he said. "The City is ready to assist the SAPS investigation in any way possible, through not only our officers on the ground, but also our safety technology investments in Manenberg and broader precincts, including gunshot detection tech." The child sustained a gunshot wound to his head while he was walking to the local tuckshop with his father.

Gangsters opened fire in the area and the boy and two women were hit. Hill-Lewis said the City will be making its resources available to get those responsible for the shooting. “It can never be acceptable that children are not able to walk safely to a local tuckshop with a parent, and people should not live in daily fear of crime in their neighbourhoods. This is why it is our goal to do everything possible to help SAPS fight gang, gun and drug crime in particular,” Hill-Lewis said.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said he has been in touch with some residents of Manenberg who have sent some information regarding the incident. “I have been in touch with some residents of Manenberg who have sent information on this matter, which I have reported to the relevant Metro Police officers and our SSIU for them to also share with SAPS. I am grateful for their courage in being willing to speak up and can give them confidence that their identities will not be revealed,” Smith said. He also detailed how the City could assist the SAPS.