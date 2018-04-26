Seven men were killed when a train collided with their bakkie at a railroad crossing in Blackheath in Cape Town on Friday morning. Picture: City of Cape Town Traffic Services





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the men were all in their thirties and its believed they were on their way to work.





He said the accident happened at the Buttskop level crossing in Blackheath when their vehicle apparently got stuck on train tracks.





"The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated," he said.





The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said the Buttskop crossing had been closed at van Riebeek Road and at Range Road.





Picture: City of Cape Town Traffic Services





African News Agency/ANA

