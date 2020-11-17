Tremors felt across Cape Town after 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Saldanha

Cape Town - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake which lasted 10 seconds struck Saldanha on Monday night, and residents from various parts in Cape Town felt the earth move.

Although the tremor was small enough not to cause damage , many people felt weak shaking 100 km from the epicentre, reported Volcano Discovery.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed and said that the depth of the quake was 5km.

On September 26, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 1600km offshore in Cape Town which was then followed by 2.5- and 2.9-magnitude tremors that were felt even in the Northern Suburbs.

At the time a geophysicist warned that it could happen again.