Tremors felt across Cape Town after 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Saldanha
Cape Town - A 3.5-magnitude earthquake which lasted 10 seconds struck Saldanha on Monday night, and residents from various parts in Cape Town felt the earth move.
Although the tremor was small enough not to cause damage , many people felt weak shaking 100 km from the epicentre, reported Volcano Discovery.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed and said that the depth of the quake was 5km.
On September 26, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was detected roughly 1600km offshore in Cape Town which was then followed by 2.5- and 2.9-magnitude tremors that were felt even in the Northern Suburbs.
At the time a geophysicist warned that it could happen again.
Professor Andrzej Kijko, director of the Natural Hazards Centre at the University of Pretoria, said if Cape Town were to be hit by a large seismic event, there would be major damage to the city’s infrastructure and property.
#earthquake on the coast of Cape Town.— SA Updates (@SA_Updates_) November 16, 2020
Magnitude: 3,5
47 km from Saldanha Bay Local Municipality · 00:27#Tremor #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/VWPoNUzBU7
Twitter users rushed to share their experience.
A light 3.5 magnitude Earthquake which lasted for about 10 seconds rattled parts of Cape Town, this morning.— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) November 17, 2020
Anyone else just experience a tremor in the Southern Suburbs? #capetown #tremor— IG | byron_k_a (@barendse10) November 16, 2020
12:27am Earth Tremor in Cape Town. My flat at Mowbray was shaking. Who else felt it ? #CapeTown #Earthquake #Tremor pic.twitter.com/Rwiv4lAbE9— Rabelani Lidzhade (@rabelaniCPT) November 16, 2020
12:28am Earth Tremor in Cape Town. My house was shaking. Who else felt it ? #CapeTown #Earthquake #Tremor— Stanley Elebo (@SOElebo) November 16, 2020
Did anyone in Cape Town feel the tremor and where? Felt it townside quite strong 😳 #capetown #earthquake #tremor— SimoneLazo (@Simonelazo) November 16, 2020
*This is a developing a story.