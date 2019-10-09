File picture: Flickr.com

Cape Town - Three teenagers appeared in the Mossel Bay magistrates’ court on Wednesday over the murder of fellow 16-year-old learner Khuselo Ndanda at Hillcrest Secondary School. They stand accused of stabbing Ndanda to death at the Mossel Bay school.

The trio, aged between 17 and 18 years old, were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 17 October 2019 for a formal bail application by the accused.



"Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio attacked the deceased during the first break. They took several shots at the upper body of the deceased, inflicting multiple knife stab wounds," said Captain M Pojie in a statement released on Wednesday.

"After the vicious attack, the assailants jumped the schoolyard fence at the back of the premises and ran away. The then seriously injured Khuselo managed to reach the office block of the school where he collapsed. Paramedics transported him to hospital but en-route to the local hospital he succumbed to the injuries sustained and was declared dead on arrival." .

An autopsy was conducted to determine the exact cause of death but the result is not yet available.