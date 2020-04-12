Trio nabbed for looting Stellenbosch bottle store

Cape Town - Three men, aged between 29 and 43, are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Tuesday after they allegedly broke into a liquor shop in Stellenbosch on Sunday. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said police responded to a call out just after 7:30am on Sunday. The suspects are alleged to have broken a window to the store, taken alcohol and fled in a vehicle. A local security company vehicle on patrol in the area was flagged by a passer-by who alerted the guards to the burglary. They circulated the information and drove in the direction the vehicle was alleged to have sped," Potelwa said. She said the men were nabbed by officials manning a roadblock nearby and saw the vehicle approaching. "Officers stopped the vehicle and found the stolen alcohol. The trio were arrested," she said.

She said the men have been charged with burglary and possession of stolen property.

"The integrated efforts of the traffic officers and security guards are commended by SAPS management as the province deals with a spate of burglaries at liquor stores," Potelwa said.

Last week, police responded to at least four incidents of looting and local bottle stores.

In one of the circulated video, people, believed to be residents of Elsies River, can be seen making off with alcohol parks from Spar Tops liquor in Avondale.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Elsies River police were called out to Avonwood Square Shopping Centre where there was a break-in into a liquor store.

Potelwa said several suspects were alleged to have gained entry to the store by breaking a door open and they looted bottles of alcohol.

"A tracing operation in the area resulted in the arrest of seven suspects between the ages of 18 and 33," she said, they have been charged with burglary and theft.