



According to Richard Bosman, the City of Cape Town's executive director of safety and security, the accident happened on the N1 incoming at the Lower Church bridge.





"The truck driver lost control and the truck went into the centre island barrier," Bosman said.





He said the driver was flung out of the truck and seriously injured.





Traffic on the N1 was heavily backed up as authorities worked to clear the accident scene.





African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - A truck driver was seriously injured when he lost control and crashed into the central barriers of the N1 highway just outside the Cape Town CBD early on Tuesday morning.