Tulbagh men who raped teen boy sentenced to life imprisonment

Cape Town: Two men who viciously raped a then 17-year-old boy at knife point have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tulbagh Regional Court. Rayden Fortuin and Eben Fortuin were sentenced on Wednesday.

The duo were convicted for raping a 17-year-old boy in May 2020. The victim had been walking home from a friend’s house in the Klein Begin informal settlement when the two cornered him. Western Cape police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the victim reported the horrific ordeal to his guardian and that had led to immediate police action.

“They held a knife to his throat and took turns raping him. After committing the crime, they fled. He managed to get home and reported the incident to his guardian. “A case of rape was registered and Ceres Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit members accompanied the victim to a medical institution for medical assistance,” Gwala said. Two days later, police arrested the duo and they were subsequently charged.

“Both perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment, following a sterling investigation by the detectives,” Gwala said. In an unrelated incident, the Vredenburg Regional Court sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for rape and making a child pornography video. Andries Andrews, 22, was convicted on the charges.

Gwala said he was arrested in June 2021, after a pornographic video of a seven-year-old boy surfaced. “The Vredenburg Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit obtained statements from the victim, with the assistance of a forensic social worker, and it was revealed that the incident happened more than once. “He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on both counts,” Gwala said.

