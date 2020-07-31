Tutus launch creative campaign for re-imagined post Covid world

Cape Town - The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has invited young people to re-imagine a better tomorrow via the foundation's online initiative, "Lights Courage Action!"

According to the foundation, the initiative heralds the promise of a different kind of world, and is a drafting board for young people to share their experiences of Covid-19 and sketch the architecture of tomorrow.

"In response to the cataclysmic situation arising in late 2019 that has now impacted the world, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has launched an urgent, new children and youth-focused storytelling initiative called Lights Courage Action!

"Lights Courage Action in a larger sense is a community-building, story-telling platform that aims to change the narrative from deep fear of the unknown to active solution seeking. The vision is to bring light to different communities now and in the future through the voices of our youngest generations. To give them a way to express their own visions for a post pandemic world," said the foundation.

It called on young people between the ages of five and 25 to submit stories, poems, reflections and drawings of their experiences of Covid-19 and the lessons learned that would see them into the future.