Twitter divided over McDonald's rat video









Screengrabs from the video being shared on social media Twitter

The Twitter streets are divided over whether a video showing rats inside a McDonald's kitchen is true or is the over-editing handiwork of some bored person. The video, which was shared on Monday, is apparently taken by a customer, waiting for their meal in the drive-thru section of the popular eatery. It's unclear where or when the video was shot.

As the customer waits, they zoom into the kitchen where a rat is seen balancing on the rim of a cup. A person, believed to be an employee, screams and the rodent flees.





The video then cuts to another clip of about four rats standing near a bucket of chips. There is a water bucket nearby and three of the rats are balancing on the edge of the bucket.





The 29-second clip has already been seen more than 13 000 times on Twitter and retweeted more than 130 times. However, there are those who have raised suspicion over whether the clip is real or has been doctored.





Some of the Twitterratti have dismissed the video as "old" and "boring".





@McDonalds video as sent. Oh goodness. I doubt I'll even eat your meals in my entire life!@Abramjee, pls RT pic.twitter.com/IgnV7GWXaI — Nokhala Sinyamba (@Khalee_S) February 24, 2020

It's all fun and games until @McDonalds_SA surprises you with million rand lawsuit for discrediting their brand with an edited video. — Umalambane - ZN (@UmalambaneZN) February 24, 2020

Is this heavily edited video verified? — Point Blank (@rhipkin) February 24, 2020

Looks old, looks doctored, doesn't look like Mzansi. — Thabang♞ (@mthi4life) February 24, 2020

U just love McDonald's Man 😂😂😂😂 no 1 said its new or its from SA. O'ksalayo ke McDonald. I must admit this wont keep me away from Chillie Cheese double 😟 — Law Abiding Citizen (@LexB17) February 24, 2020

I'm No Longer Buying From Any McDonalds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/erGd6L60Nq — Neo Tsietsi Mokhele (@TsietsiNeo) February 24, 2020

He posts a video and can't verify its from where!??? This video circulated the internet over 2 yrs ago.... Yeka ukus'bora! — ®MAFUNGWASHE HADEBE™ (@sabstopy) February 24, 2020 You'll are going to go into into a fit just because you saw this! Can I challenge you to visit every kitchen of a restaurant you are eating from and after that I promise you will love eating from home . — 🌸💝💐Hillie Sharplaine💖🌷🌈 (@hilly_mash) February 24, 2020

McDonald's has yet to respond to a media query about the video.





