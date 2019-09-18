Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said while many parents meant well, any form of violence, including reasonable and moderate chastisement, had always constituted a criminal act known as assault. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

CAPE TOWN - Reactions on social media to the The Constitutional Court ruling on corporal punishment at home on has been "spanking" brilliant. South Africans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the ConCourt's ruling that corporal punishment at home is unconstitutional.

In case you missed it, the Constitutional Court upheld a South Gauteng High Court ruling declaring corporal punishment at home unconstitutional. In a unanimous judgment, the ConCourt ruled that the common law defence of reasonable and moderate parental chastisement of children is unconstitutional. The court said it was of the view that there are effective ways to discipline children without the use of corporal punishment.

The case landed in the ConCourt after the high court in 2017 found the defence of reasonable chastisement to be unconstitutional in a matter related to a father who had been found guilty of assaulting his 13-year old son for watching pornography.

The high court found that the defence that allows parents to physically discipline their children violates children’s rights and that the protection of children from all forms of violence is critical in our context of alarmingly high levels of violence against children.

Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) then sought to have a high court ruling set aside arguing that there was a clear distinction between such chastisement and abuse and parents should be allowed to apply “reasonable” and “moderate” chastisement on their children.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED

I grew up in an era of corporal punishmnt. I don't doubt my integrity. I wil grow my children my way. I wont tell a child one thing 3 times, otherwise this rot of youth wil grow. And #ConCourt must take responsibility for what kids turn out to be if they dictate how they r grown. — BrandonK (@BrandonKaule) September 18, 2019









There’s a difference between your child fearing you and your child respecting you. #ConCourt #Spanking — Danielle Tinyiko (@DanielleTinyiko) September 18, 2019









#ConCourt "aaaahahhh i wanna watch tv mommy, leave me alone. If you spank me i'm gonna call the police." pic.twitter.com/0wxrgJG5uB — Alfred Maimele (@MaimelaProjects) September 18, 2019





Never realized people are this passionate about assaulting children. 😫 is a beating the only language kids understand though?? #ConCourt — ChildOfTheSoil.🗝🖤🗝 (@ELLIZENTE17) September 18, 2019





Me: "Mom the court has ruled that it is illegal to spank a child."

Mom:" Is the court your mother?"

😪🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️#ConCourt — Yaya👸 (@oyama_yaya) September 18, 2019





#ConCourt this ruling just made the lives of black children a whole lot harder 💔😔😂🖕🏾 pic.twitter.com/UCzJvz1MvA — 🖤Black_is_pure🖤 (@UmfaneloKJiyane) September 18, 2019









Smoking weed is legal, spanking is illegal, corruption and stealing tax payer monies is legal #ConCourt — Shatadi Tabane (@shatadiM) September 18, 2019





#ConCourt If only we had philosophers, sociologists, cultural anthropologists, psychologists also coming out on Twitter. I don't trust cultural imperialists who hide behind constitutional expertise to express their cultural superiority. I despise biase. — Journeyman (@ZwaiManto) September 18, 2019





If spanking your kids for breaking the rules is Christian then punching a dude for breaking the countries laws is also Christian ? #concourt — CrossFit Magazine (@crossfit_mag) September 18, 2019









My mom stopped with the spanking when I was 13 and she'd get her revenge during supper time. "Ofuna ukuziphatha uzotya endlini yakhe."💔😭That time kuphekwe ifull meal. #ConCourt pic.twitter.com/QPqhVCzksN — Yaya👸 (@oyama_yaya) September 18, 2019





We do. in fact we’ve seen belts,shambocks,sticks and anything in sight(that can be thrown)... Are we violent??? #ConCourt https://t.co/60ur2FZqOi — MakaNqobi Mo Kubheka (@miss_msck) September 18, 2019



