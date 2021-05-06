Two alleged hijackers killed in Kuils River after high-speed chase

Cape Town – Two alleged hijackers died in Kuils River on Thursday morning after a high-speed chase had ensued with police.

The suspects’ white Toyota Etios collided with a private vehicle in their attempt to evade arrest, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut. A third occupant in the car, a 40-year-old man, sustained injuries.

The suspect is being detained in hospital for the possession of a 9mm pistol allegedly stolen during 2016 in East London, and the possession of a stolen vehicle which was allegedly hijacked in Fish Hoek during August 2020. His alleged accomplices have yet to be identified.

Luckily, the driver of the private vehicle was not injured during the collision.

’’This morning a Flying Squad patrol vehicle spotted a suspicious vehicle with three male occupants in Van Riebeeck Road Kuils Rivier, which then led to a brief high-speed pursuit. The white Toyota Etios collided with a private vehicle in their attempt to evade arrest,’’ said Traut.

’’The driver and one of the passengers of the Etios succumbed to death while the third occupant, a 40-year-old man, sustained injuries.

’’He was admitted to hospital, where he will be detained for the possession of a 9mm pistol stolen during 2016 in East London, and the possession of a stolen vehicle which was hijacked in Fish Hoek during August 2020.

’’The driver of the private vehicle was not injured during the collision. The circumstances surrounding the case are currently under investigation. The identity of the two fatal victims are yet to be determined.'’

IOL