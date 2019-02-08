Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Cops have arrested two suspects after the body of a 55-year-old male nurse was found murdered in his home in Nolloth Crescent, Blackheath. Gregory Paulse, who worked at Mfuleni Clinic, was stabbed with scissors and lying face down in a pool of his own blood on his bedroom floor.

Paulse’s younger brother Ricardo, 44, says there had been no sign of forced entry, and empty champagne bottles and glasses were found inside.

He said he was called to the scene on Wednesday after a neighbour found the body.

He confirms his brother’s white Hyundai iX35 had been taken, but was recovered after the two suspects were nabbed.

According to Ricardo, who lives in Bishop Lavis, it looks like his brother knew his killers.

“They came in, they took advantage of him and he crawled away from them to seek assistance out by the patio door,” he says.

“He never made it. He had a towel pressed to one wound on his side.

“There were bloody prints from the lounge to the bedroom. My brother was murdered.”

He says his brother, who has a son, was known to help people.

“He loved people and was a nurse for many years. I cannot imagine what he endured when they killed him.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirms: “A case of murder has been opened for investigation by the Kleinvlei police after the body of a 55-year-old man was found on Wednesday in his Blackheath home.

“The body of the victim was found by the neighbours. Two suspects, both aged 27, were arrested, and once charged they will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.”

Provincial Health spokesperson, Maret Lesch, says Gregory started his career as an auxiliary nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in 1982.

“Gregory always went the extra mile for his patients and was one of the 2016 Cecilia Makiwane Award finalists.

“The whole community of Mfuleni knew him for his compassion and love for them.

“He did home visits after hours, over weekends, and special holidays. He will truly be missed by the staff and the community of Mfuleni,” Lesch said.

The community held a memorial service at Gregory’s house last night.

Daily Voice