STRAND - Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives working around the clock in search of those involved in the murder of a five-year-old boy on Monday arrested two suspects aged 24 and 29. Valentino Grootetjie, 5, was shot when warring parties traded gunfire in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, on Saturday.

The little boy died while trying to protect his two-year-old brother after three armed men stormed into their yard.

A 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded in the incident. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

The two suspects are believed to be linked to a series of other cases, the SAPS said in a statement.