Two people have been arrested for possession of drugs worth R140,000 in Cape Town. PHOTO: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - Members attached to the Mfuleni Crime Prevention Unit in Cape Town arrested two alleged drug dealers after discovering mandrax tablets and mandrax powder with an estimated street value of R140,000, the South African Police Services said on Tuesday. The arrests comes after the unit received a tip-off from the community regarding a drug delivery on Monday evening and conducted observation duties in Umpeyinti Street in Bardale.

"The provided information proved to be accurate and the expected delivery vehicle arrived at the said address," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said

"The two occupants and the vehicle were searched which led to the discovery of mandrax tablets and mandrax powder with an estimated street value of R140,000."

The suspects, aged 53 and 45, were arrested and are expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday in Blue Downs.

African News Agency (ANA)