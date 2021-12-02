Two arrested in possession of illegal firearms in Muizenberg

Two suspects have been arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms in Muizenberg. The suspects, 24 and 34, were charged with being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

This is in light of the news of a 14-year old that was arrested on the morning of the December 1 2021. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said that while officers were patrolling along St Boniface Street, they noticed a suspicious individual standing at a container. Upon noticing police, the individual fled and was apprehended between the shacks adjacent to St Boniface Street.

Officers searched him and found he was in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number removed and 15 rounds of ammunition. The 14-year old has been detained at the Muizenberg police station. When asked for further comments on whether the province is seeing an increase in young people being arrested for similar charges, Captain Van Wyk advised that their office has no statistics of an increase in arrests of young people in the Western Cape.