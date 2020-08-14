Two buses set alight on N2, burning tyres block road

Cape Town – At least two buses were set alight on the N2 outbound at the R300 this morning, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said.

Protesters have blocked this section of the road with burning tyres, which has led to road closures.

Symphony Way has been closed between Sarah Baartman and Govan Mbeki roads after tyres were set alight on the bridge over the N2.

"Due to protest action, we've got the N2 outgoing at the R300 blocked by tyres that are burning in that roadway,’’ said Coleman.

’’There were also two buses that were set alight. The outgoing lane and off-ramp to the R300 North are obstructed. The N2 outgoing is closed at Borchards Quarry Road."