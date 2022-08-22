Two bust with stolen cargo of chocolate worth R1.5m

Cape Town - Two men are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were found in possession of a cargo of stolen chocolate and home appliances. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, members of the police’s Flying Squad reacted to information pertaining to a stolen cargo container filled with chocolate bars.

Traut said the officers received information the chocolate was being offloaded at an address in Kensington. “Upon arrival at the scene, two male suspects, aged 54 and 60, were arrested for the possession of the stolen cargo valued at R1.5 million as well as presumed stolen home appliances. It was discovered that the cargo container was stolen at the Cape Town harbour last week,” Traut said. In an unrelated incident, Flying Squad members received a complaint about a truck hijacking in Saxonburg Industrial Park, Kuilsriver.

Traut said their investigation led them to an address in Lingelethu West, where three men aged 37, 38, and 40 were arrested in possession of the hijacked truck along with boxes of meat valued at R1.5 million. The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court. In another incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested by members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed in Hout Bay after information led them to Zalmander Street.

Officers confiscated and seized the suspects with an unlicensed pistol which had no serial number and 15 rounds of ammunition. [email protected] IOL