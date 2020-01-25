Cape Town - Two gangsters from Manenberg in Cape Town have been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court to lengthy prison sentences after being found guilty of various crimes, including murder, committed during 2016 and 2017, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.
On Friday, Donovan Manno, 26, was sentenced to two 24-year terms of imprisonment for two murders, three years for contraventions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), six years for possession of an illegal firearm, six years for possession of a prohibited firearm, and six years for possession of ammunition, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.
The sentences would run concurrently and he would serve an effective 24 years in prison.
Manno's accomplice, a teenager, was sentenced to 13 years direct imprisonment, including three years for being in contravention of the Poca. "He was a juvenile when he committed these heinous crimes. Both accused were members of the Hard Livings gang."
Manenberg SAPS serious violent crimes unit detectives conducted thorough investigations and ensured the conviction of the perpetrators. The experienced detectives presented a watertight case before the court, which led to the duo being successfully convicted, Rwexana said.