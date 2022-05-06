Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, May 6, 2022

Two Cape Town children die in house fire

Two boys died in a fire that gutted their Bishop Lavis home. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 48m ago

Cape Town - Two minors died in a house fire in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on Friday morning.

According to the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, firefighters were alerted to the fire just before midnight on Thursday evening.

He said the fire took place at a residence in Arthur Abrahams Avenue.

“When crews from Belhar and Epping arrived on the scene, they were informed that two people were believed to be inside the house.

“As firefighting and search and rescue operations continued, the bodies of the two boys, aged 4 and 7 years old, were found.

“Crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just before 12.40am,” Carelse said.

He said the house was gutted by the fire, which affected another two dwellings that sustained minimal damage.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the SAPS,” Carelse said.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and said police members from Bishop Lavis police station were called to the scene where they notified fire and rescue services.

“When the fire was extinguished and the crime scene investigators started their investigation, they discovered the bodies of two minors who were fatally injured.

“The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest for further investigation,” Swartbooi said.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]

IOL

