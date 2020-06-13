Two Cape Town cops in court for allegedly stealing money from motorist

Cape Town – Two cops have been busted after they allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from a man during a stop-and-search operation in Kuils River.

Sergeant Francois “Wimpie” Williams, 43, and his colleague Constable Keenan Davids, 31, of Kuils River Crime Prevention Unit were arrested on Tuesday after an intense investigation.

Sources close to the investigation reveal the officers have been under surveillance since 2018. But then the trail ran cold.

Police allege the duo took an undisclosed amount of money from a complainant during a stop and search operation in Kuils River. They have been charged with corruption and theft.

The source says they are sad that their own colleagues could allegedly be involved in corruption. The Somali shop owner went to report them at the Kuils River police station, the source said.