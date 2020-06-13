Two Cape Town cops in court for allegedly stealing money from motorist
Sergeant Francois “Wimpie” Williams, 43, and his colleague Constable Keenan Davids, 31, of Kuils River Crime Prevention Unit were arrested on Tuesday after an intense investigation.
Sources close to the investigation reveal the officers have been under surveillance since 2018. But then the trail ran cold.
Police allege the duo took an undisclosed amount of money from a complainant during a stop and search operation in Kuils River. They have been charged with corruption and theft.
The source says they are sad that their own colleagues could allegedly be involved in corruption. The Somali shop owner went to report them at the Kuils River police station, the source said.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says the two busted cops appeared in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and corruption.
“Two SAPS members stationed at the Kuils River Police Station, a 31-year-old Constable and a 43-year-old sergeant were arrested on 9 June 2020 following an investigation of a case of corruption and theft by detectives attached to the Blue Downs Cluster.
“According to information, the members stole an undisclosed amount of money from a complaint during a stop and search they conducted in Kuils River.
“They are remanded in custody until their next court appearance on 24 June 2020.”Daily Voice