Two EMS personnel die in horror crash

Cape Town - A horror crash has left the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel in mourning after two of their own died on Sunday morning. During the early hours, a state ambulance collided head-on with a truck carrying a tanker on the Ceres/ Wolseley road.

The two EMS members in the vehicle were declared dead on the scene. The Western Cape Health Department said it was deeply saddened by this loss and conveyed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the two people that died. Western Cape MEC for Health, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, confirmed the two EMS members were travelling alone in the ambulance, and no patient was being transported at the time.

“I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of two of our EMS paramedics who died while on duty. This is an immense loss to the department and their families,” Mbombo said. Mbombo and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will be visiting the EMS office in Witzenberg on Monday. “We thank the Witzenberg community for supporting the EMS service during this traumatic time and for their understanding of the loss to the health system,” Mbombo said.

In an unrelated incident late Sunday afternoon, two people died after a car and SUV were involved in a collision on the N2 southbound opposite Sunningdale, Durban North. According to Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services, Durban Metropolitan Police Services, Road Traffic Inspectorate, ALS Paramedics, and the South African Police Services Accident and Investigation Unit were on scene. “Medics assessed the scene and found an adult male and adult female seated in the front of the car that had been rear-ended.

“Both patients were assessed. However, they showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased on the scene. “Two adult males from the SUV were assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. “The two male patients were treated on scene and transported by ambulance to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.

