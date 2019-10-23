Cape Town – Two men have been arrested in Strand for being in possession of stolen property after the items were advertised for sale on social media.
Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday the goods, worth half-a-million rand, had been stolen out of the victim's car earlier this year.
She said the suspects, aged 22 and 34, are expected to appear in court tomorrow.
"The members immediately verified and followed up on the information provided by the complainant, which subsequently led them to a house in the Strand.
"The members conducted a search on the premises and discovered some of the stolen property. All recovered property, amounting to R500 000, was positively identified by the complainant," Rwexana said.