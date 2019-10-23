Two held in Strand over stolen goods advertised for sale on social media









Photo: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Two men have been arrested in Strand for being in possession of stolen property after the items were advertised for sale on social media. Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday the goods, worth half-a-million rand, had been stolen out of the victim's car earlier this year. She said the suspects, aged 22 and 34, are expected to appear in court tomorrow. "The members immediately verified and followed up on the information provided by the complainant, which subsequently led them to a house in the Strand. "The members conducted a search on the premises and discovered some of the stolen property. All recovered property, amounting to R500 000, was positively identified by the complainant," Rwexana said.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Gang Unit are seeking the assistance of the public with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators responsible for the murder of three teenagers and the attempted murder of two more victims in Mars Street, Kleinvlei, on October 7.

The incident happened on a Friday at about 9.35pm near a park in Mars Street, Somerset Heights.

Five males, aged between 18 and 25, were sitting inside a white VW Polo Vivo when the occupants of a white Quantum Combi drove past them and randomly started shooting, fatally wounding three people and seriously wounding two others.

A triple-murder case and two attempted murder cases were registered for investigation purposes.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer from the Anti-Gang Unit, Captain Dirkie Van Reenen, on 071 673 1480 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information received will be treated with confidentiality.