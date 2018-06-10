





Nkwalase said Oforbuike and Fezeka were expected back in court on 20 July 2018.

African News Agency/ANA

Nkwalase said Oforbuike and Fezeka were expected back in court on 20 July 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on charges of human trafficking, keeping a brothel, prostitution, as well as possession of drugs, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said in a statement on Monday.Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said the two appeared on Friday."The duo, Thandy Godson Oforbuike, 41, and Rozelda Ezeka, 32, were arrested in the Strand area on Wednesday last week during a Hawks-led operation by members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and Law enforcement members from Vice Squad."The two allegedly kept a 28-year-old victim against her will," Nkwalase said. "She was rescued by the team and taken to a place of safety for recovery."