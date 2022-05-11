Two in court for March mass murders in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the mass murder which took place in New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini Khayelitsha in March. The suspects, aged 25 and 28, were arrested on Tuesday and are being charged with the murder of four men and a woman who were gunned down on March 14.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Organised Crime detectives charged the suspects with the murders. She said at the time it was alleged three gunmen opened fire on the victims. Potelwa said the 25-year-old suspect was arrested in the Eastern Cape.

“In relation to the arrest of the 25-year-old suspect, the investigation took the integrated teams comprising detectives, intelligence officials and Eastern Cape police to Cala in the Eastern Cape where the suspect was apprehended. “Meanwhile, the second suspect, aged 28, who had given the police the run-around, was arrested in Khayelitsha on Tuesday. “An unlicensed firearm believed to be the murder weapon for the five murders, was found in his possession.

“An additional charge of illegal possession of firearm was added to the murder charge he faces,” Potelwa said. She said these two arrests bring the number of suspects arrested for the Endlovini multiple murders to three. The first suspect was arrested on April 11, during a tracing operation which led investigators to a home in Khayelitsha.

Madoda Zwayi, 34, appeared in court on April 13, 2022. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the unrelenting efforts of officers who ensured the perpetrators were tracked, traced and arrested. On Sunday, six people were gunned down in yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

