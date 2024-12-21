Two injured after taxi crashes into Camps Bay house

At least two people have been injured after a taxi crashed into the gate of a house in the affluent suburb of Camps Bay in Cape Town. According to the Camps Bay Central Improvement District (CID), the incident happened on Friday evening in Geneva Drive.

CID manager, Muneeb Hendricks, said that security personnel helped traffic services by temporarily closing off roads to help emergency teams recover the taxi. He added that two of the occupants in the taxi had only minor injuries and there were no casualties. "We recognise that traffic flow in Camps Bay is highly sensitive to disruptions, particularly at key chokepoints,” Hendricks added.

“We urge all motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in Camps Bay by adhering to all traffic rules and regulations, especially regarding speed limits," he advised. Be aware of fatigue Fatigue is a leading cause of road accidents, the Automobile Association (AA) points out, with research showing that distracted and drowsy drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in a collision. The AA noted that physical and mental fatigue can impair reaction times, decision-making, and attention - skills essential for safe driving.