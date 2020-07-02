Two killed, six injured in Milnerton oil refinery explosion
Cape Town – Two people were killed and six injured in an explosion at the Astron Energy South Africa oil refinery in Milnerton in the early hours today, an SAPS Western Cape spokesperson said.
The explosion occurred at 4am and the fire has been contained. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, SAPS posted on Twitter.
Western Cape Disaster Management spokesperson James -Brent Styan said: " There's no need for panic or concern. The community must be assured that all necessary entities are still on scene and will remain on scene until all operations have been completed.
"But the fire that broke out has been contained and the situation is under control. We will continue to update the public as more information becomes available."
The Milnerton Neighbourhood Watch expects there to be fuel shortages due to the explosion.
"By now all have heard of the explosion that took place at the Caltex Refinery in Milnerton/Killarney. As a precautionary measure, we urge all to fill up with petrol as shortages are expected," it posted on Facebook.
Earlier, Astron Energy South Africa said in a statement: "Astron Energy immediately activated its emergency response procedures and notified the relevant authorities.
"The resultant fire has been contained and the plant is now stable. A fire has been contained after an explosion at a Milnerton refinery earlier today.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details."
Any info on the explosion at the refinery in Milnerton? Photos received on social media. pic.twitter.com/R1u1Dw7Lln— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) July 2, 2020