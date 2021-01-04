Two killed, three injured in Cape Town crash

Cape Town - A serious motor vehicle accident in Cape Town has resulted in the death of two women and left three others injured.

In a statement, ER24 said two vehicles collided on Giel Basson Road in Burgundy Estate on Sunday.

The emergency responders said their paramedics along with other services arrived on the scene and found one of the vehicles overturned on its roof on the pavement and the other vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

“Three women and a man were found lying trapped inside the overturned vehicle, while the male driver of the second vehicle was found walking around on the scene,” the company said.

It said its paramedics assessed the patients on the scene and found the two women who had been trapped had already succumbed to their injuries.