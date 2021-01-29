Two life terms for killer whose Table Mountain crime spree terrorised hikers and cyclists

Cape Town - A Cape Town man has been sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday for his spate of crimes perpetrated around the Silvermine Nature Reserve. Blessing Bveni, 33, originally from Zimbabwe, faced 10 charges, including two counts of murder. Between October 2017 and March 2018, he attacked hikers, cyclists and a woman and two children. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Bveni was sentenced to two life terms plus 33 years. “He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on David Bucklow, seven years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances of Megan Steel, three years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances of Damian Steel, three years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances of Julia Notten, life imprisonment for the robbery with aggravating circumstances of Douglas Notten, 18 years’ imprisonment for attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances of Malcolm Eesterhuizen and life imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder of Ian McPherson,” Ntabazalila said.

He said Bveni’s modus operandi was the same during all incidents. He attacked his victims around the Silvermine Nature Reserve near Fish Hoek, robbed them of their valuables and brutally stabbed some victims without provocation.

While delivering her sentencing, Judge Judith Cloete said the deceased were subjected to brutal, frenzied attacks with the clear purpose of making sure they would not survive.

She said the victims must have died in agony.

“The evidence established that the accused planned the attacks and either stalked his victims or at the least preyed on defenceless people in fairly remote areas, knowing full well that they would find it very difficult to call for help.

“He thus appears to be a cruel and cold-hearted individual. He shows no remorse. The sequence of the crimes shows that his level of brutality quickly escalated, moving from two assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to armed robberies, murder, a near-murder and a further murder,” Cloete said.

State prosecutor advocate Chris Burke welcomed the sentence and said he was relieved for the family and friends of the victims, who will hopefully get some solace from the fact that justice was served.

Burke also commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Parks (SANParks) on their exquisite investigation and swift reaction, without which this conviction and sentencing could not have been secured.

“Lastly, as a runner myself, I am happy to have helped to make beautiful Table Mountain a safer place to be on and enjoy,” Burke said.

African News Agency (ANA)