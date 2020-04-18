Two more Covid-19 related deaths in Western Cape, 812 confirmed cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded two more deaths: a 43-year-old man, and a 54-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 15, Premier Alan Winde has said in a statement.

He added that a while a notable increase of new infections reflected the increased testing being conducted in the province, it is clear from the data that transmission in communities is increasing. Of the 812 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today, 500 are confirmed local transmission cases.

"We all have a part to play in stopping the spread. The most important thing you can do, for your health and the health of your loved ones, is to stay at home."

"Abiding by the lockdown regulations is of utmost importance as it prevents the spread of the virus, ensures that our health systems are not overwhelmed and it protects the sick, the elderly and the vulnerable. In short, staying at home will save lives.

Winde implored Western Province residents who leave their homes for work, shopping or medical emergencies to ensure that they wash their hands or use a hand sanitiser, keep a distance of 1.5 metres from any other person, and wear a clean, cloth mask.