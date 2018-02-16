Cape Town - Two alleged house robbers were arrested shortly after a robbery at a home in the Crossroads area in Nyanga, Cape Town on Friday, Western Cape police said.

According to reports, a suspect went to an address in Crossroads before 9am and "pretended to be a customer", Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"But when the house occupants opened for him, five more suspects came in and threatened the occupants. They then ransacked the house, fleeing with two plasma TVs, cellphones, a decoder, and remote controls, in a silver Toyota Avanza."

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) serious and violent crimes team in the Nyanga area responded to the information they received about the Avanza, and two suspects were arrested and one plasma TV recovered soon afterwards.

Further investigation led to recovery of all the cellphones, the decoder, remote controls, and two tablets in a shack in Boystown in Crossroads. The duo, aged 16 and 20, would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on charges of house robbery on Monday, Rwexana said.

African News Agency/ANA