File picture: Skyler Reid.

Touws River - Two men are set to appear in the Touws River court on Wednesday after they were caught with a truck load of abalone worth R28 million, police said. The two were arrested following an intelligence driven operation by Western Cape police in Touwsriver on Monday night.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, police pounced on the truck after acting on information they'd received.

"Information of a truck transporting abalone to Gauteng on the N1 freeway was pursued and near Rooikoppies the truck was stopped and inspected by SAPS.

"Two male suspects, a 37-year-old Zimbabwean citizen and a 31-year-old South African citizen were arrested and detained.

Traut confirmed that the two would appear in Touwsriver Magistrates' court on Wednesday.

The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula meanwhile, commended SAPS members for the arrest and their "endeavours to break the back of abalone syndicates in this province".