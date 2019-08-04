File picture: SAPS Twitter

CAPE TOWN - The swift response by officers attached to Grassy Park SAPS in Cape Town led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of presumed stolen property and housebreaking implements on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police said. The officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they were alerted to a "complaint", Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Sunday.

They responded and saw four men jumping over a wall in Diep River. Police officers stopped a Peugeot Caddy in De Wet Road in Ottery.

"Two of the four suspects fled and two men, aged 22 and 39, were arrested with alleged stolen property, a crowbar, and a screwdriver found in the vehicle.

"Police fired shots; no injuries were reported. The suspects are facing charges of possession of presumed stolen property.

Photo: SAPS.

"They are expected to appear in court once charged," Rwexana said.

African News Agency (ANA)