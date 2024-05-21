Two people bag millions in the Lotto Plus jackpots and this is the banking app they used

Two people won millions of rand in the Lotto Plus jackpots. The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the Lotto Plus 1 draw and the Lotto Plus 2 draw from the May 11, draw was won via the Absa banking app.

According to Ithuba the a Cape Town resident scooped the Lotto Plus jackpot worth a staggering R16,835,658.98. The other player claimed the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot worth R12,983,575.35. The Western Cape resident who is avid National Lottery player, spent R60 on his quick pick winning ticket.

Ithuba said he was “ecstatic” when he visited the National Lottery Western Cape office this week to collect his prize. “Words cannot describe my gratitude for this life-changing opportunity. Winning this jackpot is a dream come true, and I am immensely thankful to the National Lottery for making it possible,” he said. The winner plans to be responsible with his newfound wealth, continuing to work and spending wisely.

“I will not splurge on anything extravagant. After covering essential expenses, I plan to visit serene locations surrounded by nature, soaking in the tranquillity and enjoying my newfound peace of mind,” he shared. In congratulating both winners Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are delighted to see our players taking charge of their finances by making use of the expert financial advice we offer.

“This helps ensure the longevity of their winnings, often lasting for generations when the right financial decisions are made.” Nick Nkosi, Managing Executive: Transactional Banking at Absa Everyday Banking said Absa has worked hard to enhance and provide cutting edge, secure digital banking solutions for their customers. “As a result, we saw a staggering surge in digital transactions to 2.7 billion - among them lottery transactions – over the past year.”